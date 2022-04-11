Former MLA Dhiman expelled from Congress

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sunday expelled former Congress MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman from the primary membership of the party for “anti-party activities” after he went public to question the appointment of Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief.

“Surjit Singh Dhiman, ex-MLA, is hereby expelled from the primary membership of the party for anti-party activities,” said an order issued by senior Congress leader Harish Chaudhary, who is AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs.

Congress’ incharge for Punjab Harish Chaudhary, who issued the expulsion orders, said over phone that Dhiman was expelled for “indiscipline”.

Dhiman added over phone that he aired his views against appointment of Warring as PPCC chief as he wanted “more experienced and capable person for the post”. “I welcome the party decision to expel me. But, I spoke the truth and what was there in my mind,” added Dhiman.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Sunday, former PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu congratulated Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Raj Kumar Chabbewal “for being chosen by Smt Sonia Gandhi to lead the Punjab Congress through challenging times.” Jakhar further wrote in the tweet, ‘unity is strength’.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had Saturday appointed Warring as the party’s new Punjab chief in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and former Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa as the Congress Legislature Party leader.