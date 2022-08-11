Former Minister Dharamsot used bribe money for election, purchase of teakwood worth `10.5L: VB

The bribe money taken by former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was spent in the 2021 civic body elections in Ludhiana’s Khanna, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has alleged in its chargesheet against Dharamsot. It also stated that the bribe rates to allow cutting of trees was fixed for the former forest minister and other officials.

The chargesheet said Dharamsot spent Rs 10-11 lakh, at the insistence of his media advisor Kamaljeet Singh, in the elections for Paramjeet Kaur Lalka. Kamaljeet revealed in his statement said that Lalka, a relative of Dharamsot, contested from ward number 29 and the money was spent on liquor, advertisements and transportation. The chargesheet also stated that the money was used to buy teakwood for the former minister’s house.

The money spent in the elections, the chargesheet alleged, was a commission Dharamsot took from contractors who cut Khair trees. The VB said that it had recovered a computer from Kamaljeet Singh’s office and found the details of the money spent in the elections.

The chargesheet said that Lalka would frequently stay at the minister’s official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh. Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, the Forest Minister during the Captain Amarinder Singh government, was arrested on June 7 in a bribery case.

Dharamsot also received Rs 1 crore as bribe from a private contractor named Harminder Singh Hummy between 2017 and 2021, the chargesheet said. Hummy revealed during his interrogation that Dharamsot would receive Rs 500 per Khair tree while the divisional forest officer would get Rs 200, and the range officer and forest guard Rs 100. He said the amount was fixed for the minister and the officials.

Hummy had also told the VB that the trees wouldn’t be cut if the money was not paid to Dharamsot and other officials.

The chargesheet also stated that Hummy also paid Rs. 10.5 lakh to buy MP teakwood from Sahibzada Timber store; the wood was used to build Dharamsot’s new house in Amloh.