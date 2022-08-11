scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Former Minister Dharamsot used bribe money for election, purchase of teakwood worth `10.5L: VB

The chargesheet said Dharamsot spent Rs 10-11 lakh, at the insistence of his media advisor Kamaljeet Singh, in the elections for Paramjeet Kaur Lalka.

Written by Jagdeep Singh Deep | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 11, 2022 5:29:55 am
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (Express File)

The bribe money taken by former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was spent in the 2021 civic body elections in Ludhiana’s Khanna, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has alleged in its chargesheet against Dharamsot. It also stated that the bribe rates to allow cutting of trees was fixed for the former forest minister and other officials.

The chargesheet said Dharamsot spent Rs 10-11 lakh, at the insistence of his media advisor Kamaljeet Singh, in the elections for Paramjeet Kaur Lalka. Kamaljeet revealed in his statement said that Lalka, a relative of Dharamsot, contested from ward number 29 and the money was spent on liquor, advertisements and transportation. The chargesheet also stated that the money was used to buy teakwood for the former minister’s house.

The money spent in the elections, the chargesheet alleged, was a commission Dharamsot took from contractors who cut Khair trees. The VB said that it had recovered a computer from Kamaljeet Singh’s office and found the details of the money spent in the elections.

The chargesheet said that Lalka would frequently stay at the minister’s official residence in Sector 39, Chandigarh. Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, the Forest Minister during the Captain Amarinder Singh government, was arrested on June 7 in a bribery case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics

Dharamsot also received Rs 1 crore as bribe from a private contractor named Harminder Singh Hummy between 2017 and 2021, the chargesheet said. Hummy revealed during his interrogation that Dharamsot would receive Rs 500 per Khair tree while the divisional forest officer would get Rs 200, and the range officer and forest guard Rs 100. He said the amount was fixed for the minister and the officials.

Hummy had also told the VB that the trees wouldn’t be cut if the money was not paid to Dharamsot and other officials.

More from Chandigarh

The chargesheet also stated that Hummy also paid Rs. 10.5 lakh to buy MP teakwood from Sahibzada Timber store; the wood was used to build Dharamsot’s new house in Amloh.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 05:29:18 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Independence Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Prophet remarks: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Prophet remarks: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs
Explained

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs

Premium
Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement