Former IAS’s martyrdom to be observed on Feb 1

Martyrdom of the former IAS officer ML Verma will be observed at several places in Haryana on February 1. On the same day in 1992, Verma, his wife, two sons, his driver and gunman were killed in a terrorist attack.

Yuva Aggarwal Sabha president Kanwar Sain said a condolence meeting will be held in Jind town on the 27th martyrdom of Verma, who was the Additional Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and presented Haryana government’s views on crucial issues, including those related to Chandigarh and construction of SYL canal.

In the incident leading to Verma’s death, the terrorists had opened firing on a car in which he and his family were travelling.