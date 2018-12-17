Former hockey player Sardar Singh’s brother booked for assault

POLICE BOOKED the elder brother of former Indian hockey player Sardar Singh for allegedly beating up a bank manager in Sector 35 on Sunday. The victim alleged that Sardar Singh too was present at the spot and beat him up. However, the FIR does not name Sardar Singh.

A cross-FIR was registered by Sardar Singh’s brother against the man who alleged assault at the Sector 36 police station.

Sachin Sharma, a resident of Dhanas and a manager with the State Bank of India, was going to his residence after dropping his son at a tuition centre. Sachin stated in his complaint that when he was coming to the main road in his Maruti Ciaz car, a rashly driven Toyota Innova suddenly came in front of him and hit his car. He alleged that a man came out of the Innova and started arguing with him. The man who came out of his car called his brother Sardar Singh to the spot.

“Sardar Singh came to the spot with two more persons. They all beat me up. I have a video of Sardar Singh who arrived at the spot,” Sharma said.

Sharma’s younger brother Nitin Sharma told Chandigarh Newsline that Sardar Singh was present at the spot and he beat his brother up. He added that they asked the police to name Sardar Singh in the FIR but the police did not. Sardar Singh is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana Police.

“We have a video of Sardar Singh. It shows he was present at the crime scene. We shall meet the SSP on Monday and request her to name Sardar Singh in the case,” Nitin said.

Meanwhile, Didar Singh alleged that Sachin Sharma was driving rashly and the vehicles collided because of Sharma’s fault.

The police registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC against Sachin Sharma on the complaint of Didar Singh.

The police also registered an FIR against Didar Singh on Sachin Sharma’s complaint under sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common interest) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sardar Singh did not reply to phone calls and text messages.