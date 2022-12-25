Former HC judge VK Bali passes away

Former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Rajasthan High Court, Justice VK Bali passed away at his home Saturday. A retired Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, VK Bali also served as the chairperson of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Bali is survived by his wife Kusum Bali, his daughter Charu Bali, an ADGP rank officer in the Haryana Police, his son Puneet Bali, a senior advocate, and son-in-law Sandeep Khirwar, a senior IPS officer in Haryana. The cremation will be held at the cremation ground, Sector 25, Chandigarh at 3pm on December 26.

An alumnus of the law department, Panjab University and Dyal Singh College, Karnal, he was a keen sportsman and led college and university teams. A statement from the family mentioned: “A brilliant public speaker, VK Bali carried his passion for sport all his life, winning man of the match in several high court matches and trophies in golf.”

The statement further added, “A fearless judge and a much-loved lawyer, he was known for his legal acumen as well as his administrative skill in deciding cases efficiently and quickly. He firmly believed in the adage that justice delayed is justice denied. His generosity of spirit was seen both in his judgements and his treatment of colleagues and juniors.”