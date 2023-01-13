scorecardresearch
Former Haryana IGP Hemant Kalson booked for assaulting neighbour after she refused to cook him dinner

Hemant Kalson, who was given premature retirement last year following his repeated involvement in assault cases, is absconding.

hemant kalson, haryana policeAccording to the police, a woman complained to the police that Kalson, her neighbour, forcefully entered her house on Wednesday night and asked her to cook dinner for him.
Former Haryana Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hemant Kalson was booked on charges of assault and criminal intimidation after he allegedly assaulted his neighbour after she refused to cook dinner for him on Wednesday night. This is the sixth FIR against Kalson in the last five years.

Kalson, who was given premature retirement following his repeated involvement in assault cases, mostly in an inebriated condition, is absconding.

According to the police, a woman complained to the police that Kalson, her neighbour, forcefully entered her house on Wednesday night and asked her to cook dinner for him. When she refused to go to his house at night, Kalson allegedly punched her in the face. As her nose started bleeding, her husband called the local police. Kalson escaped from the spot, threatening the couple with dire consequences, they told the police.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 454 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Pinjore police station.

More from Chandigarh

Kalson had joined Haryana Police as a Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer and was later promoted to the rank of IPS in 2012. In September 2022, he was given premature retirement following his repeated involvement in criminal cases.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 10:30 IST
