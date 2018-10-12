Former Haryana CM O P Chautala dissolves INLD student wing, grandson Digvijay Singh rejects decision

INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala. (Express file photo) INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala. (Express file photo)

Barely a week before the student union polls in Haryana, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Thursday dissolved the party’s youth wing and its students’ wing — the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO). Chautala’s grandson and INSO chief Digvijay Singh Chautala, however, has refused to accept his grandfather’s verdict on the matter. Student polls in Haryana are scheduled for October 17.

Digvijay on Thursday announced, “INSO will continue working till I get any signal from my father, Ajay Singh Chautala.” Ajay Chautala is the elder son of Om Prakash Chautala”. A statement issued by the INLD read: “Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, national president of INLD, has dissolved the youth wing of INLD and the national and state units of INSO. Both wings of the party were found to be lacking in discipline and commitment to the ideals of the party. While the youth wing failed to play its role during the Gohana rally of October 8, INSO was found indulging in blatant anti-party activities. It is also accused of entering into a conspiracy with anti-party forces to disrupt the above said rally and smear the name of INLD.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Digvijay said: “As per constitution of the INSO, only Ajay Singh Chautala — who is the founder president of the organisation — has the right to take action against any of its members or disband it. Nobody else has this right. We will wait for directions from Ajay Singh ji. INSO is a registered body under the Societies Act. Only the founder or the national executive of the organisation can take action into its affairs. Meanwhile, we will continue our work as student elections in colleges and universities of Haryana are approaching,” Digvijay Singh told The Indian Express.

Both Om Prakash Chautala and Ajay Singh Chautala are serving a 10-year sentence at Tihar jail on corruption charges. Ajay’s younger brother, Abhay Singh, is currently leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly. Abhay looks after most of the party affairs in absence of his father and elder brother.

Om Prakash Chautala’s decision to dissolve INSO is being seen as a fallout of hooting against Abhay Singh Chautala during party’s October 7 rally at Gohana town of Sonipat district. The rally was held to celebrate birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, father of Om Prakash Chautala.

Party sources claimed that Om Prakash Chautala took strong exception to the hooting and believed that those who were disrupting Abhay’s speech and demanding that Dushyant Chautala be projected as party’s CM nominee, did so at the behest of Dushyant. Dushyant represents Hisar Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament and is the elder brother of Digvijay.

Upset with the development during the October 7 rally, Om Prakash Chautala had hinted that he will act tough against those involved in the disruption. “I will throw all such persons out of the party who are spoiling the prospects of the party,” he had said while issuing a warning.

Party sources told The Indian Express, that neither Dushyant nor Digvijay went to Om Prakash Chautala to apologise for the disruption.

It is not first time when the Chautala family has witnessed infighting. Om Prakash Chautala’s younger brother, Ranjit Singh, is in the Congress. In late 80s when Chautalas were in power, the family had faced succession battle between Devi Lal’s eldest son, Om Prakash Chautala, and his third son, Ranjit Singh.

