Former Haryana CM Hooda announces 33-member panel to decide poll strategy

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Friday announced a 33-member committee to formulate strategy for upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana – the move coming days after he announced himself as chief ministerial candidate at “Parivartan Rally” in Rohtak.

Refusing to acknowledge party’s hierarchy, those who have found a place in the committee include 10 Congress MLAs and Congress senior leaders considered close to Hooda.

A faction led by Hooda has been demanding that he should be declared as party’s chief minister candidate and also be appointed as state party chief replacing Ashok Tanwar. However, despite their repeated requests, Congress high command has yet not taken a call on it.

Tanwar has already denounced Hooda’s announcement of constituting such a committee as “gross indiscipline” and said that party high command will take note of his Rohtak rally.

The 33-member committee will be chaired by former state minister Harmohinder Singh Chatha while Uday Bhan, MLA from Hodal, will be its convener.

Among other who figure in the committee include former Vidhan Sabha Speakers and sitting MLAs, Kuldeep Sharma and Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian. Other MLAs who are part of this committee include Geeta Bhukkal, Anand Singh Dangi, Krishan Hooda, Karan Singh Dalal, Jagbir Malik, Jaivir Balmiki, Shakuntala Khatak and Lalit Nagar.

It also includes two former PCC chiefs Phool Chand Mullana and Dharampal Singh Malik, besides several former state ministers including Prof Sampat Singh, Nirmal Singh, Aftab Ahmed, Satpal Sangwan, Subhash Chaudhary and Rao Narender Singh.

At least three former MPs including Shadi Lal Batra, Kailasho Saini and Ranjit Singh have also been made members of this committee.

During his Rohtak rally on August 18, Hooda had announced that whatever decision this committee will take, be it on his political future, be it to stay with Congress or quit the party, or election strategy in wake of forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, he will “abide by committee’s decision”.

The committee will hold deliberations on the current political scenario in the state and then give its findings in the coming few days. The model code of conduct is likely to be imposed in Haryana in second week of September.