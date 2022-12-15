scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Naveen Jaihind entered into a brawl with the government officials at Rohtak’s PGIMS on Wednesday.

Rohtak police registered a case against Naveen Jaihind and his accomplice Ishwar Sharma on charges of rioting, assault, preventing a government servant from performing official duty, trespass and criminal intimidation. (Express Archive Photo)
Former Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Naveen Jaihind was arrested on Thursday in Rohtak, a day after he was booked on charges of rioting, assault, preventing a government servant from performing official duty, trespass and criminal intimidation. According to sources, a police team landed at his residence after Jaihind offered his arrest during a livestream on Facebook.

The former AAP leader had entered into a brawl with the government officials at Rohtak’s PGIMS on Wednesday. A video of the fist-fight between the government official Amit Sindhu (Deputy Registrar, Directorate of Medical Education and Research) and a group led by Jaihind had gone viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, groups of his supporters have gathered in Rohtak to express their solidarity with him.

Along with Jaihind, Rohtak police also registered a case against his accomplice Ishwar Sharma on same charges.

The document verification for recruitment of nurses was going on at Rohtak’s PGIMS. Jaihind and his accomplice were seen in the video first entering into a heated argument with the official of document-verification committee and then throwing slaps and punches at him. A few police personnel were also seen trying to intervene in the matter and pacify both the sides.

