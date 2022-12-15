Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Naveen Jaihind was arrested on Thursday in Rohtak, a day after he was booked on charges of rioting, assault, preventing a government servant from performing official duty, trespass and criminal intimidation. According to sources, a police team landed at his residence after Jaihind offered his arrest during a livestream on Facebook.

The former AAP leader had entered into a brawl with the government officials at Rohtak’s PGIMS on Wednesday. A video of the fist-fight between the government official Amit Sindhu (Deputy Registrar, Directorate of Medical Education and Research) and a group led by Jaihind had gone viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, groups of his supporters have gathered in Rohtak to express their solidarity with him.