Former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RM Vohra passes away

Former GOC-in-C Eastern Command and a gallantry awardee of 1971 Indo-Pak war, Lt Gen RM Vohra (retd) passed away today in Gurgaon. He was 88.

Lt Gen Vohra was from the First Course of the Joint Services Wing (JSW), later the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned in the Scinde Horse (14 Horse) but later transferred to the Hodson’s Horse (4 Horse) armoured regiment.

Former Chief of Army Staff Gen SF Rodrigues, former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral L Ramdas and former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal NC Suri were his coursemates at JSW.

In 1971 war, Lt Gen RM Vohra was commanding the Hodson’s Horse in the Shakargarh Sector of the western front. His regiment spearheaded the advance capturing in its wake several Pakistan Army positions in villages namely Bhairo Nath, Thakurdwara, Bari Lagwal, Chamrola, Darman, Chakra and Dehlra.

Each of these positions was fortified with tanks, missiles and minefields. The citation for the award of the Mahavir Chakra, nation’s second highest gallantry award, states that “With complete disregard for his personal safety, Lieutenant Colonel Vohra moved well forward and provided inspiring leadership to the regiment. During the battle of Basantar River, his regiment, inspired by his personal example and courage, stood fast against repeated attacks by the enemy armour and destroyed 27 enemy tanks with minimal casualties to the unit,”.

The citation mentions that throughout the operations, Lieutenant Colonel Vohra displayed conspicuous gallantry and inspiring leadership in keeping with the highest traditions of the Army.

Lt Gen RM Vohra is survived by his wife and a son.

