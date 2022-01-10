Former DGP used special powers to promote son of cop probing Majithia

Senior IPS officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, exercising “special powers” conferred to him in his capacity as Punjab Police chief on December 27 promoted Assistant Inspector General Balraj Singh’s son Princepreet Singh from Sub Inspector to the local rank of inspector.

Assistant IG Balraj Singh heads the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the drugs case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Chattopadhyaya, who was then the officiating DGP, promoted Princepreet seven days after the case under NDPS Act was registered against Majithia.

Punjab deputy home minister who also holds home portfolio Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa did not respond to several calls and text messages. Chattopadhyaya and Balraj Singh did not respond either. The issue is set to snowball as major political row in poll bound Punjab where Election Commission of India announced polls on February 14.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said “This is very serious. Right from appointment of DGP Chattopadhyaya who was brought in to register a false case against Bikram Singh Majithia this is all malafide. Another thing has been added.”

Punjab Police’s Bureau of Investigation (BOI) registered a case under sections of NDPS Act against Majithia on December 20.

The FIR was registered on the directions of then officiating Punjab Director General of Police Sidhharth Chattopadhyaya and on the basis of Punjab Police’s anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) 2018-report which is further based on the money laundering investigations carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into as many as eight drug cases from the end of 2013 to 2016. The FIR also includes the legal opinion by incumbent Punjab Advocate General Deepinder Singh Patwalia.

The case against Majithia was registered under sections of 25 (Allowing premises, etc., to be used for commission of an offence), 27 A (Financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) and section 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The offences committed under Section 27 of the NDPS are non-bailable. A Mohali court had rejected Majithia’s anticipatory bail plea. He had then approached Punjab and Haryana High Court where his plea would be heard again on January 10.