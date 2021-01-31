Former DAV college student claims silver in shooting championship

A Former student of DAV College, Chandigarh and Punjab shooter, Arjun Babuta claimed the silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle event in the First Asian Online Shooting Championship organised by Kuwait Shooting Federation on Saturday.

The event was held from January 29 to January 30.

Babuta, who hails from Jalalabad in Punjab, shot a score of 630.1 to claim the silver medal while world number one Divyansh Singh Panwar claimed the gold medal with a score of 632.4. The third spot was grabbed by another Indian shooter Deepak Kumar with a score of 628.8.

In the men’s 10M Air Pistol event, Ambala shooter Sarabjot Singh claimed the bronze medal with a score of 582. The gold medal was claimed by world number four Saurabh Chaudhary with a score of 588. The silver medal was claimed by Javad Faroughi of Iran with a score of 587. Haryana shooter Manu Bhaker claimed the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event with a score of 578. The gold medal was grabbed by Haniyeh Rostamiyan with a score of 580 while Sebghatollahi Golnoush claimed the silver medal with a score of 579.