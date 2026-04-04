Former CRPF jawan battered to death in Haryana’s Panipat for stopping children from playing cricket in his street

Two individuals first slapped the former CRPF jawan, then knocked him to the ground and punched him twice in the chest.

A former CRPF jawan was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours in Haryana’s Panipat after he asked children not to play cricket in the streets.

Eyewitnesses said the parents of the kids in the locality first verbally abused former CRPF jawan, Amit Kumar, 40. When Kumar protested, they turned violent. Two individuals first slapped the former CRPF jawan, then knocked him to the ground and punched him twice in the chest. Even women joined in assaulting him.

After the attack, Kumar experienced chest pain and was admitted to a private hospital, where he died during treatment in the early hours of Saturday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the lane, clearly showing the accused beating him. The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the kin of the deceased and have started an investigation.