Former cop gets life term for double murder

The district court of Chandigarh on Monday sentenced a former Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police to life in prison for the double murder of his sister-in-law and younger brother. The court had earlier this month found the man guilty of the murders that took place in 2021.

The convict, Harswaroop, had been held guilty under section 302 (murder) of IPC, by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv K Berri. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25000 on the convict.

The convict, reportedly, murdered his sister-in-law, Divya, and his younger brother, Prem Gyan Sagar. Later, Harswaroop, who was posted at the Police Headquarters at the time of the incident, was arrested on the complaint of the victims’ son.

As per the prosecution, Harswaroop and Prem Gyan Sagar had been living in a house that was owned by their father, who lives in Himachal Pradesh. While Harswaroop had been staying with his wife, son and daughter on the ground floor, Prem’s family used to stay on the first floor.

According to the police, the brothers had a strained relationship and used to fight regularly over issues, such as division of electricity and water bills.

On June 22, 2021, the two had an argument over water supply. Prem had reportedly accused Harswaroop of often deliberately switching off the water pump to stop supply to the first floor. He had even called up his father to complain against his brother. As per police, the duo had a squabble on the day of the incident. Around 9 pm, Harswaroop went to the first floor and allegedly attacked Prem with a knife, while he was having dinner. As Gyan Sagar’s wife Divya intervened, she was stabbed too, the police said.

Divya had died on the same night, while Prem succumbed to his injuries at GMCH-32 three days later. A FIR was registered in the matter under Section 302 (murder) of IPC at Police Station 31, Chandigarh.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case.

The court however after hearing arguments and going by the evidence presented, held the accused guilty.