Former Congress MLA Mohinder Kumar Rinwa joins SAD

Two time legislator and Congress stalwart from Fazilka Dr Mohinder Kumar Rinwa joined the SAD in the presence of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI Photo)

Two-time legislator and senior Congress leader from Fazilka, Dr Mohinder Kumar Rinwa, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday.

Rinwa, who joined the SAD in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said he had switched over as per the wishes of his constituents who conveyed to him that they had faith in the SAD and its president Sukhbir Singh Badal to resolve their grievances and restart development.

Rinwa termed Captain Amarinder Singh as “a chief minister who had gone into hibernation and who did not have any time for Congressmen”. He also stated that “Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar was taking revenge against Congressmen by not holding a single meeting in his hometown or even in adjoining constituencies for the last three years”.

On Thursday, before Rinwa had formally joined the SAD, The Indian Express was first to report that amid infighting in the Congress, Rinwa was likely to switch over to Shiromani Akali Dal.

Before joining the SAD, Rinwa told The Indian Express, “I was feeling suffocated in the Congress set up, hence I decided to quit. Nobody values a leader in the Congress anymore. The CM does not answer calls of his party colleagues even when he is not in power. Here, Sukhbir

Singh Badal never misses a call.”

Sources in the Congress said no efforts were made to stop Rinwa from joining the SAD.

The SAD president welcomed Rinwa into the party fold and assured him that he and his supporters would get due recognition. He also announced Rinwa’s appointment as general secretary of the party on the occasion. The SAD president said “Earlier senior Congressman and former minister Hansraj Josan had also joined the SAD, leaving only Sunil Jakhar as the remaining Congress leader in the district.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “This (people quitting the Congress) was also due to the vendetta-driven politics of Jakhar who had let loose a reign of repression in Abohar, discriminating against neighbouring constituencies simply because he had been defeated there in the last Assembly elections”.

Badal added, “At least 16 cases had been registered against one family alone,” even as he challenged Jakhar to contest from Abohar again to test his true popularity.

With inputs from ENS Chandigarh