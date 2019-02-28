Former Congress MLA, aide let off, driver gets two years in jail

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh on Wednesday acquitted former Congress MLA Inderjit Singh Zira and his personal assistant while sentencing the driver of Zira’s car to two-year imprisonment in connection with a case of attempting to murder two constables of Punjab police in 2015.

Advertising

Zira, his personal assistant Akashdeep Singh, and driver Daljeet Singh have been acquitted from sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, while Daljeet has been sentenced imprisonment for two years under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and was imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

The case pertains to March 2015, when the three were booked by the Chandigarh Police on the complaint of Inspector Bhupinder Pal. Pal said that he was on duty near the state secretariat where session of Punjab government was going on. He alleged that Zira who was in his Innova car along with Akashdeep Singh and Daljeet Singh, attempted to enter into the cavalcade of the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the entry gate of Vidhan Sabha. When the security personnel tried to stop his vehicle, his driver accelerated the speed and the policemen had to jump off the road to save themselves.

The car rammed into the gate and the policemen somehow managed to stop them. Later Daljeet assaulted two constables — Balwinder Singh and Jatinder Singh — who were injured in the incident. They were later admitted to Government Hospital Sector 16, Chandigarh. Daljeet and Akashdeep were arrested from the spot while Zira was shifted to hospital after he complained of chest pain after the incident, and was arrested later. The three were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at Sector 3 Police Station.

During the trial, the defence counsel A S Sukhija argued that Zira and Akashdeep were falsely implicated in the case as Zira did not ask his driver to run the car over the policemen. It was also stated in the court that Zira and other accused have no rivalry with them and the former MLA was thereafter leading a protest by the Kisan and Khet Committee of Punjab Pradesh Congress.

Advertising

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted Zira, Akashdeep and Daljit but Daljeet was sentenced for assaulting the policemen on duty.