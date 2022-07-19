Former CM Channi’s nephew, aide booked in 2017 illegal mining case

The Punjab Police Monday booked afresh Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in an illegal mining case related to an earlier case registered against him. Police registered an FIR against Honey and his aide Kudratdeep Singh alias Lovie for allegedly carrying out illegal mining in the area of Malikpur mining site in 2017 in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The earlier case was registered against Honey on March 7, 2018.

In the fresh case, registered at Rahon police station, the duo has been booked under the section 15 of the Environment Protection Act 1986 and 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. The March 2018 case was registered under sections of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957 and sections 379 (that deals with punishment for theft), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document) of the IPC at the at same police station.

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said the new case has been registered on the basis of a report by the Enforcement Directorate which, in its investigation, had found excess mining at the site and 73 fake weighment slips. After registering the FIR, police sent a notice to Honey to join the investigation, while Kudratdeep, who is in Kapurthala jail, will be brought on production warrant on Tuesday, officials said.

The ED in its letter, dated May 9, to the SSP, Nawanshahr, had shared information regarding 73 fake weighment slips and details of the output of sand more than reported to the mining department from illegal mining at Malikpur sand mining site recovered during the course of searches.

Gill said a special investigation team (SIT), led by SP(investigation), Nawanshahr, was formed to probe the case. He said a report of the state mining department had also found illegal mining at the site.

The ED report noted that Kudratdeep was declared innocent by Punjab Police in 2018 case, but investigations carried out by it (ED) revealed he was primarily involved in the alleged illegal mining.

After thorough investigation, the SIT found that both the accused had allegedly conducted illegal mining in that area using heavy machinery, violating the provisions of environment clearance issued by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority Punjab. Following the investigations, the SIT recommended to lodge an FIR against Honey and Kudratdeep.

The ED report said Honey used to assist Kudratdeep in mining activities at Malikpur mine and co-ordinate/ or liaison with various government departments, used to assist in illegal sand mining activities by obtaining early raid alerts.

Notably, the ED in January this year had conducted searches at the premises of Honey and Kudratdeep.

The ED had then recovered various indiscriminating documents, digital devices, and cash to the tune of Rs 9.97 crore relatable to the proceeds of crime generated by way of illegal sand mining activities at the Malikpur mining site. Honey was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case linked to alleged illegal sand mining.