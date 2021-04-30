Former Chandigarh Police inspector, hotel staff enter into brawl over pending bill, lodge cross complaints

The retired policeman, Inspector Gurnam Singh, had booked a party with an advance payment of Rs 70,000.

An alleged assault broke out between a retired Chandigarh Police inspector, his relatives and staff members of Hotel Altius, in Phase 2 Industrial Area over a pending bill, on Tuesday night.

Both the parties lodged cross complaints at the Sector 31 police station. Police said the complaints were being verified.

The retired policeman, Inspector Gurnam Singh, had booked a party with an advance payment of Rs 70,000. Sources said that the total expenses were extended upto Rs 1.50 lakh, adding that at the end of the party the hotel staff asked the Singh to make the payment.

However, Gurnam Singh allegedly paid only Rs 40,000 and declined to pay the pending Rs 40,000.

Gurnam Singh alleged that he was attacked by the hotel staff members with a sharp weapon and received six stitches on his head. Meanwhile, the hotel manager, Param, alleged that an agitated Gurnam Singh initially claimed that he is a serving police inspector, which was not true.

Later, when the bill payment was demanded, he attacked the hotel employees and allegedly also broke hotel property.

The hotel management has submitted a CCTV camera footage with the local police.

Sources said when the brawl broke out, certain UT police personnel, who are currently in service, were also present in the hotel.

“The retired Chandigarh Police Inspector, Gurnam Singh and the Hotel Manager, Param, were asked to produce documents regarding the booking of the hotel and the total bill,” said Station House Officer (SHO) PS 31, Inspector Narendra Patial.