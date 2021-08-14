Former Chandigarh Cong chief Pradeep Chhabra joins AAP

Former President of Chandigarh Congress Pardeep Chhabra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Friday.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Pardeep Chhabra to the party, while the party’s National Organisation Team Building Incharge Durgesh Pathak and Punjab incharge Jarnail Singh also welcomed him.

AAP Chandigarh President Prem Garg and MC Election incharge Chander Mukhi Sharma, while welcoming Chhabra, said that his induction into the party will strengthen AAP and it will win maximum seats in the forthcoming MC elections.

Arvind Kejriwal instructed AAP Chandigarh team to make all efforts to replicate the party’s Delhi victory in the MC Chandigarh elections.

Chhabra’s shift to switch to another party was expected after his spat with Congress leaders, as he had accused them of sidelining him. Chhabra had been upset after not being included in any of the committees of the party, which were constituted on the recommendation of the party chief. While quitting the Congress party, Chhabra had said that his services were not being valued. After days of infighting, he resigned from the Congress party on August 6.

A loyalist of Congress leader and former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, Chhabra was quite blunt in the resignation letter and blamed the leaders. He had joined the INC as a member of the NSUI in Chandigarh around 35 years back. Chhabra’s move to AAP just before the Municipal Corporation polls is being seen as crucial for the Kejriwal-led party. Earlier, Chander Mukhi Sharma had switched from Congress to AAP.