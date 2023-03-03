Former British PM Tony Blair meets Haryana Chief Minister

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi where a discussion took place for mutual cooperation on subjects like health and basic facilities by exploring new possibilities.

According to a Haryana government statement, Blair assured the Chief Minister that his organization Tony Blair Faith Foundation will cooperate in the health sector in the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister apprised that the state government is providing tertiary level health facilities and has implemented Ayushman Bharat Yojana and CHIRAYU Haryana Yojana to provide health facilities to every needy. He said that the state government is opening medical colleges and nursing colleges in all the districts of the state, which will meet the shortage of doctors and also strengthen the health facilities. “With the cooperation of Tony Blair Faith Foundation, the health sector will expand further and health facilities will be strengthened,” he added.

Transparency ensured by use of Information Technology,

Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has linked many of its schemes with information technology (IT), which has ensured quick benefits of schemes and services to the citizens. He informed Tony Blair that the Haryana government has made a new experiment using IT in government work. “Considering every family living in the state as a unit, we have made Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). In this single document, information of each family member like educational qualification, job, business and self-employment is registered,” he asserted. The Chief Minister said that now every eligible family is getting the benefit of government schemes and facilities through PPP in a time-bound manner; without making rounds of offices.