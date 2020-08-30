Former Attorney General releases book on legal issues faced by Indians abroad

Sorabjee shared his two-decade professional association with the authors and their nine books, besides sharing his thoughts on the subject.

Former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee released a book, ‘The Global Indians and the Law’, authored by Anil and Ranjit Malhotra, in the presence of Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice A K Sikri, at a webinar hosted by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. The book deals with legal issues faced by global Indians.

Suvir Sidhu, the youngest member of the Bar Council, moderated the event aired live on social media. Sorabjee shared his two-decade professional association with the authors and their nine books, besides sharing his thoughts on the subject. He expressed that knotty legal issues and problems confront global Indians and all others associated with them. He said the book is an excellent compilation of every possible question and answer floating in the ocean of problems of international Indians.

Justice Sikri, in his address, said that the canvas of this book is wide as the title suggests. It provides information on the international family law jurisprudence with a sharp focus on the legal baggage of the NRI community. Sikri said, “Since the last decade I have had the occasion to observe that their published works are not pure academic jargon but have eloquently structured legal position and analysis with clear answers which are of tremendous assistance, both to the Bar and the Bench in India and abroad.”

Justice Indu Malhotra said the adjudication of family cases is challenging as they dealt with fragile human relationships and bonding of families. She complemented the authors on their pioneering work and commitment to put across handbooks which are of use to practitioners and courts world over.

During the webinar, authors Anil and Ranjit Malhotra addressed questions posed by the audience. The Malhotra brothers said that as per the government of India statistics, over 3.4 million non-resident Indians have registered as Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to acquire lifelong visafree entry to India, however, their actual numbers may be more than 30 million. These global Indians have inhabited, settled and thrived in almost 200 countries across the globe. The authors emphasised on the need for a global law to govern their conflicts. Domestic violence in abusive marriages of international couples has also created a new jurisprudence, they said, adding that the foreign Courts and overseas law practitioners were at sea, attempting to resolve the issues, for the lack of any updated or amended Indian laws or reasoned interpretation of law on these subjects.

