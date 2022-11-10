Former Army personnel held for multiple burglaries

A former Army personnel was arrested for committing multiple thefts in Chandigarh. The accused was identified as Harvinder Singh alias Karan alias Fauji, 27, of Phase 7, Mohali. Police said that he had joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir for nine months. Later, he left the Army due to his drug addiction and began working as a driver with Ola. To fulfill his addiction, he began committing thefts in the Tricity, since 2019, police said. Harvinder was arrested on November 5, and remanded in judicial custody Wednesday.

Police said that Harvinder Singh was arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in Sector 51 which was reported on October 29. Police recovered gold ornaments, two digital cameras, 92 coins of different countries, nine LPG cylinders, and four two-wheelers including three Activa scooters and one motorcycle, which was being used to commit the crimes. The house in Sector 51 which was burgled October 29 belongs to Sudha Devi, who reported that she had left her house for Ferozepur on October 25 and found her house had been broken in on her return.

Police said accused Harvinder used to commit the thefts and burglaries single-handedly. Sources said he had also stolen Rs 95,000 from the house and claimed that he spent the money to procure drugs. Police said that Harvinder Singh has been involved in property crime also. A team under the supervision of SP (City) Shruti Arora and DSP Charanjeet Singh Virk was constituted.

“Harvinder claimed that he used to drive a road-roller in the Army but left the defence service due to his addiction. He was in the Army for nine months. He was evading arrest for over 48 hours. We developed human intelligence and nabbed him near Mohali. He was in police custody for four days until Wednesday. He had been earlier arrested in two cases of minor thefts. The stolen valuables were recovered from his house and a few from the boot of his two-wheeler. Three two-wheelers were parked at different locations.,” Inspector Jai Parkash, Station House Officer (SHO) Sector 49 police station, said.