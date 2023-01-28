Former Army chief begins campaign against apartmentalisation in Haryana

Up in arms against Haryana’s “apartmentalisation”, General VP Malik, former Chief of Army Staff began a signature campaign here on Friday evening. Stating that this “injustice needs to be fought”, General Malik, a recipient of the prestigious Param Vishishta Seva Medal (PVSM) and Ati Vishishta Seva Medal (AVSM), stated, that “all over, from Panchkula, Gurgaon and other areas, this rampant apartmentalisation is going on and people have expressed their grievances about how they have approached the civil administration, but nothing has happened. Some of them have even moved the civil court”. He said that there is a need to fight against the lobby that is keeping its monetary interest over the environment.

General Malik on January 12 said how he had written to Manohar Lal Khattar about the “rampant apartmentalisation” but the Haryana chief minister did not even acknowledge it, let alone take action, he still has” he said.

The SC on January 10, in a landmark judgment, banned the conversion or bifurcation of a single residential unit into apartments in Chandigarh. The case was heard by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna. The order applies to Phase I, that is Sectors 1 to 30, considered a heritage zone.

Fearing that the builders will now move to Panchkula and many of them have already started converting single units into apartments and selling those further, voices from Panchkula raised against the move.

What campaign says