scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bonny joins BJP in New Delhi

Singh was welcomed into the saffron party fold along with two other leaders by Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Amarpal Bonny (2nd from L) was welcomed into the BJP fold by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI)
Listen to this article
Former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bonny joins BJP in New Delhi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Days after submitting his resignation from the primary membership of the party, SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bonny on Wednesday joined the BJP in New Delhi.

He was welcomed into the saffron party fold along with two other leaders by Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Following the SAD’s 2017 Punjab elections electoral debacle, veteran Akali leaders- Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Bonny’s father Rattan Singh Ajnala and late Sewa Singh Sekhwan, had blamed Sukhbir for “worst ever political performance of the party.” Brahampura and Sekhwan are not alive now.

Brahampura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sekhwan were expelled by the SAD in November 2018 and went on to form new outfit – Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), which subsequently merged with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Akali Dal veteran Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
More from Chandigarh

Akali Dal tried to woo Bonny Ajnala, who sources said, was not in good terms with Bikram Singh Majithia.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 00:56 IST
Next Story

Lenders see a Rs 2-3 lakh cr funding opportunity in FY24

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close