Former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bonny joins BJP in New Delhi

Days after submitting his resignation from the primary membership of the party, SAD leader and former Ajnala MLA Amarpal Singh Bonny on Wednesday joined the BJP in New Delhi.

He was welcomed into the saffron party fold along with two other leaders by Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Following the SAD’s 2017 Punjab elections electoral debacle, veteran Akali leaders- Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Ranjit Singh Brahampura, Bonny’s father Rattan Singh Ajnala and late Sewa Singh Sekhwan, had blamed Sukhbir for “worst ever political performance of the party.” Brahampura and Sekhwan are not alive now.

Brahampura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sekhwan were expelled by the SAD in November 2018 and went on to form new outfit – Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), which subsequently merged with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Akali Dal veteran Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Akali Dal tried to woo Bonny Ajnala, who sources said, was not in good terms with Bikram Singh Majithia.