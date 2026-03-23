Former AAP minister Laljit Bhullar arrested in warehouse manager’s suicide case; 5 Punjab MPs write to Amit Shah seeking CBI probe

The victim had purportedly blamed Laljit Singh Bhullar (in pic) and his associates for harassment in a video before his death. (File Photo)

Former Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a district warehouse manager. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravinder Pal confirmed the arrest on Monday, stating that Bhullar was apprehended from Mandi Govindgarh with assistance from the Fatehgarh Sahib police.

The victim had purportedly blamed Bhullar and his associates for harassment in a video before his death.

The arrest came soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that he may order a CBI probe into the case.

DCP Ravinder Pal said Bhullar will be produced in court on Tuesday. Bhullar, however, posted on Facebook claiming he had surrendered voluntarily. It has been learnt that the police have not yet moved him out of the Mandi Govindgarh police station and plan to bring him to Amritsar tonight.