Foreign tourists drive UK-themed auto-rickshaw on Shimla’s Mall Road, fined Rs 1,500

vehicles are not allowed on the Mall Road under The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Act, 2007

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readJul 11, 2026 10:07 PM IST
The police issued a challan of Rs 1,500 in the name of the foreign tourist who was driving the three-wheeler. (Express Photo)The police issued a challan of Rs 1,500 in the name of the foreign tourist who was driving the three-wheeler. (Express Photo)
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A joyride in an auto-rickshaw on the Mall Road in Shimla on Saturday set back three foreign tourists by Rs 1,500 as local police imposed a fine on them for violating the no-vehicle restriction.

Locals and tourists were shocked to see the auto-rickshaw, with registration plate from Kerala and Union Jack painted on its bumper, moving on the restricted road. The three-wheeler also had a Tricolour attached to the body.

On getting information, a Shimla police team reached the spot and stopped the vehicle near the Ridge. On being questioned, the foreign tourists told the police that they were unaware that the Mall Road is a designated no-vehicle zone. The police issued a challan of Rs 1,500 in the name of the foreign tourist who was driving the three-wheeler.

To preserve the town’s heritage core, particularly the Mall Road and Ridge area, and to reduce congestion, the traffic is regulated on certain roads in the Capital city under The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety and Convenience) Act, 2007. Under the law, two categories of roads have been created sealed within the municipal limits — sealed and restricted.

Also Read | Monsoon intensifies in Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain damages roads, bridges, cuts off several areas

On sealed roads, vehicular movement is generally prohibited except for authorised vehicles holding valid permits. Restricted roads allow limited vehicular movement under a permit system

Shimla’s colonial-era road network was not designed to accommodate the volume of vehicles it is seeing today. Heavy tourist inflow, increasing urbanisation and limited road space have led to congestion and safety concerns.

The restrictions seek to protect pedestrian zones, preserve the town’s heritage character and prevent the Mall Road from becoming a vehicular thoroughfare. Earlier this year, the law was amended to strengthen penalties for violations.

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In September 2025, the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while hearing a public interest litigation, observed that Shimla was losing its culture of walking and warned against allowing traffic on sealed roads, saying the town’s heritage charm needed to be restored.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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