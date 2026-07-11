Foreign tourists drive UK-themed auto-rickshaw on Shimla’s Mall Road, fined Rs 1,500

The police issued a challan of Rs 1,500 in the name of the foreign tourist who was driving the three-wheeler. (Express Photo)

A joyride in an auto-rickshaw on the Mall Road in Shimla on Saturday set back three foreign tourists by Rs 1,500 as local police imposed a fine on them for violating the no-vehicle restriction.

Locals and tourists were shocked to see the auto-rickshaw, with registration plate from Kerala and Union Jack painted on its bumper, moving on the restricted road. The three-wheeler also had a Tricolour attached to the body.

On getting information, a Shimla police team reached the spot and stopped the vehicle near the Ridge. On being questioned, the foreign tourists told the police that they were unaware that the Mall Road is a designated no-vehicle zone. The police issued a challan of Rs 1,500 in the name of the foreign tourist who was driving the three-wheeler.