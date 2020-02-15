Car company, dealership told to refund Rs 6.99 lakh to Chandigarh woman

The forum directed Ford India and its dealership Bhagat Ford to refund sale price of the vehicle which is Rs 6,99,199 to the complainant upon return of the vehicle by her. The forum directed Ford India and its dealership Bhagat Ford to refund sale price of the vehicle which is Rs 6,99,199 to the complainant upon return of the vehicle by her.

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum directed a car company and its dealership to refund Rs 6.99 lakh which is the sale amount of car, and Rs 45,000 as compensation to a Chandigarh resident, for the defects in a Ford car.

Vijay Laxmi Jaiswal alleged that she had purchased a new Ford Ecosport car on January 14, 2017 from Bhagat Ford manufactured by Ford India. Jaiswal alleged that she had purchased the car on raising loan of Rs 7 lakh. However from the very beginning one front tyre started giving problem and it was got inspected from Saluja Motors who thereafter referred to CEAT tyre showroom which was found defective, but, no action was taken by the dealerhsip and the company.

Hence, she had to spend Rs 6,000 from her own pocket to purchase new CEAT tyre. After replacement of tyre, front screen of the speedo meter of the car was showing image and the car was got checked and defect was found in the air bags.

But, on being checked, it was told that the wire was cut by mouse. The misery of the complainant did not end here as after some days wire was found burning when the heater was switched on during winter. Later in summer season, the AC was found not working and there was no cooling when it was switched on.

Even the pick-up in the car was not proper and on change of gear speed became slow rather than picking up the speed. Jaiswal reported the matter to the dealership and the company, however when defects were not resolved, she filed a complaint at the forum on July 3, 2018.

The ford India company and its dealership in reply submitted that when the defects were noticed, corrective measures were taken and these were removed. Hence, pleaded there was no manufacturing defect in the car and the refund of the amount cannot be ordered.

The forum after hearing to arguments and going by the report of engineering college, held that “the professor and experts in the subject of the Government Engineering College were unanimous, vehicle in question had a problem of pick up during driving and as per the complainant this problem was there since date of purchase and as such experts had opined that defects can be attributed to manufacturing defect. The objections preferred by the OPs are not supported by another expert from the field of Mechanical Engineering Department to say the tests which the experts had performed were not standard tests to detect problem of pick up during driving. Hence, objections are meritless and are overruled.”

The forum thus in the order released on February 12, directed Ford India and its dealership Bhagat Ford to refund sale price of the vehicle which is Rs 6,99,199 to the complainant upon return of the vehicle by her, and to pay Rs 30000 as compensation and Rs 15000 as cost of litigation.

