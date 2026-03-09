Forcing parents to buy books from selected shops is completely unacceptable: Mayor

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mayor Saurabh Joshi has raised concerns over alleged unfair practices by some private schools that are forcing parents to purchase books and uniforms from selected shops.
Taking note of the issue, the Mayor has written to the Education Secretary of the UT Administration seeking strict action against schools violating norms.
According to the Mayor, several parents have approached him in recent days complaining that some private schools are indirectly compelling them to buy books and uniforms only from specific stores. He said such practices create inconvenience for parents and also increase their financial burden.
Joshi pointed out that in many cases the prescribed books of certain private schools are available only at a few designated shops, creating what he described as a “monopoly-like situation”. As a result, parents are left with little or no choice and are forced to purchase from those outlets even if the prices are higher.
“Forcing parents to buy books from selected shops is completely unacceptable. This practice must stop immediately,” the Mayor said, adding that commercialisation cannot be allowed in the field of education. He stressed that education should serve society and not become a business.
To address the issue, the Mayor has urged the Education Department to introduce a dedicated toll-free helpline number where parents can lodge complaints if schools force them to purchase books or uniforms from particular vendors.
He has also suggested that all private schools should be directed to submit a list of multiple authorised vendors or bookstores where their prescribed books and uniforms are available. The consolidated list should be published on the official website of the Education Department so that parents have multiple purchasing options.
Joshi recommended that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation should also be involved in enforcing the directions. He said if any school is found violating the rules or creating a monopoly in the sale of books and uniforms, appropriate penalties and fines should be imposed.
The Mayor added that the administration must take swift steps to ensure that the education system remains transparent and parent-friendly.
