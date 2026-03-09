Forcing parents to buy books from selected shops is completely unacceptable: Mayor

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi has written to the UT Education Secretary seeking action against private schools allegedly forcing parents to purchase books and uniforms from specific, high-priced vendors. (Express File Photo)

Mayor Saurabh Joshi has raised concerns over alleged unfair practices by some private schools that are forcing parents to purchase books and uniforms from selected shops.

Taking note of the issue, the Mayor has written to the Education Secretary of the UT Administration seeking strict action against schools violating norms.

According to the Mayor, several parents have approached him in recent days complaining that some private schools are indirectly compelling them to buy books and uniforms only from specific stores. He said such practices create inconvenience for parents and also increase their financial burden.

Joshi pointed out that in many cases the prescribed books of certain private schools are available only at a few designated shops, creating what he described as a “monopoly-like situation”. As a result, parents are left with little or no choice and are forced to purchase from those outlets even if the prices are higher.