Forced to speak out as our voices are not being heard in the party: Sekhwan

Amid the rumble within the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, who was among the three Majha Akali stalwarts who spoke out on Sunday, tells The Indian Express that the Akal Takht pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh Rama Rahim was a big reason behind the defeat of the party in the 2017 elections.

What is your next step?

Our agenda is very clear. We have to deal with the problems in three main institutions of Sikhs — the Akal Takht Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal. We will work on these problems and issues in the coming days.

But these problems are not new. Why are you speaking out now?

We can always tolerate some things. But then some things are too extreme to tolerate. We can tolerate anything but the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. We had raised our voice against such incidents within the party at that time in 2015 too, and now we are speaking openly.

But now you are speaking when Badals and your party are not in power anymore.

Our issues are not related to power. The Akal Takht is always supreme and it doesn’t matter if it is a SAD government or not. We had raised these issues even when the party was in power within the core committee. We opposed the pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief very strongly. We fought for these issues within party for the sake of discipline. We decided to go public and approach the media only after observing that our voice was not being heard within the party. People should know that there are still some veteran Akalis in party who talk about ethics.

Do you think party’s total rout in Majha in 2017 elections was linked to pardon to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief ?

There is no doubt about that. Major reason behind that defeat was that first we issued a pardon to Dera chief and then this pardon was revoked. But then we accepted the support of Dera with just four days to go for voting day. It went against us in public perception. In addition, the incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib also went against us. Sand mining issue also was damaging.

It is being alleged that you have been raising such issues just ahead of SGPC president’s election, which is due next month and you want to create pressure to become president.

It is totally wrong. I have neither any intention to become SGPC president nor are our issues related with next month’s SGPC presidential election. I have never opposed anyone who became president till date.

If the party offers you SGPC president’s post, will you take it?

Guru Granth Sahib is supreme for me. The post of SGPC president is nothing in front of the Guru. First of all we have raised some issues and if party shows some interest in resolving these issues only then any step can be taken forward. If party is not ready to listen to our issues then we don’t need any president post.

But still you have not clarified what exactly are the issues you have been raising. You haven’t made any objective demand.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) which ruled for ten years came down to 15 seats in Punjab assembly and it was not even in position to claim the post of leader of opposition. Don’t you see objective problem in this.

Are you demanding the removal of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal?

To whom it may concern, what we want are reforms in the SAD. Party is supreme, not the party president. Party has seen many presidents in the past and more will come in the future, but we will fight for the party.

Do you have any solution to the ongoing going crisis?

We will mobilise Khalsa panth to bring all three main institution on the right track.

You may still become SGPC president next month?

I cannot say anything about it. This is a decision that first has to be taken by the SGPC members and second it is the wish of the party high command. I am no one to comment on it

Will you quit your party if your issues are not resolved?

Why should we quit the party? We have given our blood and sweat for it. We will not quit the party. We will fight to bring it back on track.

