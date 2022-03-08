For women’s safety, a device to capture audio, GPS and image data of the suspect

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, in collaboration with Panjab University has made a device which is able to capture the audio data, GPS data and image data simultaneously of the suspect about to commit the crime with any woman. Apart from sexual harassment, the device can curb many other crimes, including snatching and physical assault with the women.

“The functioning of the device has three important major sections. First: Triggered circuit. Second: Audio, image and GPS module. Third: Transferring the data to the police API – which is dedicated to woman safety. All the data (Audio data + Image data+ GPS data) during the attack on women is saved in SD card automatically and send the email to the relative of the women and the police simultaneously,” said Manish Kumar Mehrotra, forensic consultant.

The prototype of the device was tested more than two dozen times. The device can be in many shapes, including a necklace, chain and wristband.

“It is for the first time when an indigenous device has been developed which is able to capture image, recording of the voice and noting down the GPS location of the victim and the suspect along with the facility to send a message to the area police station along with an alert to the family members of the victim. It will be dedicated to the nation tomorrow on International Women’s Day. The device has been developed in such a manner that it will be beneficial for women to prevent all kinds of physical crimes. The device will prove an established scientific evidence against the suspect. The GPS location of the victim will be sent to the nearest area police helpline, police station throughout the country,” said S K Jain, Chief Forensic Scientist, DFSS.

The device was prepared under the ‘Women Safety and Security Device’ project of Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS), which decided to dedicate it to the nation on International Women’s Day. The prototype and survey of the device have been tested successfully. According to experts, the device will be provided free of cost to the underprivileged and economically weaker women. Sources said forensic experts at CFSL-36 have been working to enhance the capacity of device in view of the larger recording of the surroundings, camera clarity, etc.