‘For what reasons, I don’t know’: NIT Kurukshetra director B V Ramana Reddy on Centre curtailing his powers

Professor B V Ramana Reddy, the director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, whose financial and administrative powers were recently withdrawn by the Centre, said he was “surprised” by the decision.

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“For what reasons, I don’t know. I am following the orders,” Reddy said, speaking to The Indian Express.

Reddy, who has served as a faculty member for over two decades, joined NIT Kurukshetra as director more than four years ago, with his five-year tenure scheduled to conclude in 10 months. The institute is ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

On March 29, the Union Ministry of Education withdrew his financial and administrative powers with immediate effect. The order did not specify any reasons for the decision.