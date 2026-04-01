‘For what reasons, I don’t know’: NIT Kurukshetra director B V Ramana Reddy on Centre curtailing his powers

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Professor B V Ramana Reddy, the director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, whose financial and administrative powers were recently withdrawn by the Centre, said he was “surprised” by the decision.
“For what reasons, I don’t know. I am following the orders,” Reddy said, speaking to The Indian Express.
Reddy, who has served as a faculty member for over two decades, joined NIT Kurukshetra as director more than four years ago, with his five-year tenure scheduled to conclude in 10 months. The institute is ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).
On March 29, the Union Ministry of Education withdrew his financial and administrative powers with immediate effect. The order did not specify any reasons for the decision.
“With the approval of competent authority, it has been decided that Prof BV Ramana Reddy…will not exercise administrative and financial powers, as conferred upon him by the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research Act, 2007, first statutes and powers entrusted by the Board of Governors of the Institutes, with immediate effect and until further orders in this regard,” the order issued by Under-Secretary Vikas Tripathi stated.
The move came alongside a parallel directive from the Ministry of Education. On March 29, the ministry issued a letter constituting a high-level committee to review the work, progress and affairs of NIT Kurukshetra, with a specific focus on Reddy’s leadership role.
In an internal circular issued the very next day, Registrar (Officiating) Brahmjit Singh directed all deans, heads of departments/sections, professor in charge, faculty in charge, staff and other stakeholders to “safeguard and provide all requisite records to the Committee and ensure full cooperation”.
The committee is expected to visit the institute in the near future.
The broad terms of reference of the committee, as stated in the circular, include a detailed review of:
• Issues relating to recruitment and promotion
• Staff grievances
• Complaints forwarded by the Central Vigilance Commission
• Decline in NIRF ranking
• Prolonged vacancies
• Overall work, progress and affairs of the Institute
The circular was copied to all deans, heads of departments, professor in charge (CCN/physical education/public relations/accounts), faculty in charge (electrical maintenance and telephones), chief wardens, senior medical officer, joint registrar (GA), the director’s office, the chairperson of the Board of Governors, and the under-secretary (HE) in the Ministry of Education.
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