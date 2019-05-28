For these childhood friends, life is all about seva

Written by Tamanna Aktar

“SARBAT DA Bhala” (Welfare of all) is the phrase that prompted two childhood friends Swaranjeet Dhillon and Navjot Singh Sidhu to set up a non-profit organisation called Serve Humanity Serve God (SHSG) to share whatever they had with the less fortunate.

What started on 5 January, 2016 with two people and only ten percent of their incomes, now consists of over 50 members or ‘sevadars’ (helpers), as they like to call themselves. Dhillon says that this seva is not in the form of cash and kind but with a total surrender of ‘tan- man’ (body and soul) for the needy.

The thought came to him three years ago, when his mothered suffered a spinal cord injury. “I was running from one hospital to the other. I was in Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, when I saw a boy die because his father couldn’t afford a Rs 20 injection. That was the turning point.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, General Secretary, SHSG, says, “Dhillon and I had gone to help a widow whose husband, a farmer, had committed suicide. Though she refused any monetary help, we were soon surrounded by a bunch of people who thought we were from the government. There were people of all age groups with no income, no hope. We realised then that blaming the government won’t solve their problems. We had to help them on our own.”

Health and education remain the twin focus areas of their work as they believe that these are strong pillars for a society.

Medicine Seva

Earlier they used to treat paraplegic and quadriplegic patients at PGIMER, Chandigarh, but later they turned Navjot’s ancestral house in Ratwara into a shelter home for such patients where everything from food and medicine to physiotherapy and regular checkups is taken care of for free. The home has 15 beds with patients from as far as Bihar and Delhi. Speaking with Newsline, Rekha (26) from Patiala said, “I have been bedridden for five years now as my parents could not afford expensive treatment. I came to know about this group from WhatsApp and when I reached out to them, they came to pick me up. I am recovering now. I want to be independent.”

Sada Singh (19), another patient and a native of Muktsar, said, “I was a seasonal worker. I didn’t know how I came in contact with a power line and fell unconscious. Since then I can’t feel my lower body. His nurse Manpreet Kaur says, “When we brought him here, there was cowdung and fodder stuck in his sores. We cleaned them and are waiting for them to heal before we can operate on him.”

Mohali Senior medical Officer Dr. Daler Singh Multani visits the shelter on a weekly basis and looks after everything from prescribing medicines to following their recovery. “The main problem with the poor is lack of sanitation due to poor awareness levels and their family also hesitates to help them. Often they are also not aware of the many government schemes, so I am bridging that gap as well,’’ he said.

School Seva

In Fatehgarh Sahib, a Social Science teacher Harinder Singh, fondly called Masterji, volunteers for SHSG. “We provide ration to 30 families here, and 2200 students have benefited from our school seva,’’ says Singh, as he talks about the ten schools that SHSG has adopted in the area.

The Government Higher Secondary School, Rajindergarh, is one such adopted school. Principal Narinder Singh says, “We have bright students here but due to poverty some drop out after Class 8th. We gave their names to masterji who now helps them.” The class tenth result for this year was 100% and two students scored over 90 percent, he added with pride.

In Pola Pind, a few kilometres from Patiala, Sukhdeep Singh and Gagandeep Kaur are the only pillars of the Government Higher Secondary School, which has been without a headmaster since 2008. Simranjeet Kaur, a student of Class 9, says “After the death of my parents, my grandmother was taking care of us. We don’t have any source of income, but SHSG helps me.” An all rounder, Simranjeet wants to be a police officer one day.

Construction Seva

Beant Singh, a volunteer from Patiala, takes us to the house of a differently abled couple, Kashmira Kaul and Jasbeer Singh, who lived in a cowshed before SHSG helped them with “construction seva”.

“Neither the central government nor the state government helped us. We had a fixed deposit of Rs 1.75 lakh which we used to buy this plot and were left with no money to build a house. They (SHSG) are helping us build it,’’ says Kashmira , as they look at the painted walls.

A few houses from there live three widows. Manpreet Kaur who lives with her mother-in-law and grand mother-in-law, lost her husband in an accident a few months ago. A landless Manpreet says, “MNREGA and daily wages were my only source of income, but now SHSG volunteers provide me ration every quarter and also lend me emergency money.”

Harwinder Kaur, a widow who lives in Thua village, Rajpura, is another beneficiary of the NGO’s construction seva.

Navjot Sidhu is brimming with confidence when he says, “We will show people how charitable works are done. We will run charitable hospitals, schools, shelter homes, and all of them will be free of cost. We have only one motto – to help those who are ready to help themselves.”

Their lives revolve around seva and all they want is for like minded people to join them.