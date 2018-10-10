For the third time, Punjab govt postpones meeting on VAT cut on fuel

The government is unlikely to cut the VAT on petrol and diesel prices. The government is unlikely to cut the VAT on petrol and diesel prices.

Even as the Punjab government deferred its meeting to discuss a cut on Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel for the third time in a row. Fuel prices are costliest in the state compared to all other northern states.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister said that the meeting was deferred as Finance Minister Manpreet Badal was preoccupied with someparty commitments. Earlier, the meeting was called on Friday but was deferred for Monday. On Monday, the government had postponed the meeting for Tuesday.

The government is unlikely to cut the VAT on petrol and diesel prices. It has already calculated that if the government follows BJP rule-states that gave an additional cut of Rs 2.50 per litre, the state will have to bear a loss of Rs 1,300 crore.

Sources told The Indian Express that the government had set a target of making Rs 6300 crore from VAT collections on petrol and it would not like to miss the target at any cost.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App