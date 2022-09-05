For the love of teaching

Teaching in her blood

Akriti Singh, 22, Art teacher, Satluj Public School, Panchkula

I am a third generation teacher in my family. The profession has been poles apart in terms of almost everything in the past few decades and thus the major challenge we face today is to handle the students without being angry with them, which, according to me, has made teachers much more patient and has improved the teacher-student relationship a lot.

The students are much more comfortable with their teachers and thus come up as more confident individuals. Also the hybrid mode of teaching has made it quite easy for students to connect to their teachers as well as access knowledge anywhere and everywhere.

New guru-shishya ties

Anam Chahr, 27, English teacher, Gurukul, Sector 20, Panchkula

I’ve been a teacher for almost seven years now and when I look back ,I realise that my journey so far has been absolutely amazing. What inspired me to become a teacher? Mostly, it was my own love for learning. Initially, I didn’t go into it with the thought of it being a great career move.

I just wanted to help sculpt young minds and be there for those who needed it. I wanted to make an impact. But then I discovered that there is no career more rewarding or more important. It’s remarkable how much power one good teacher can have in shaping the life of a child. However, guru-shishya relationship has evolved greatly over time.

A teacher’s role has changed from being a sage on the stage to becoming a facilitator of learning processes. A teacher today is a guide on the journey of learning, enabling students to be the best versions of themselves. Gone are the days of serious unapproachable teachers that students were conditioned to be scared of. The school environment today is animated with chatter and openness to explore and engage.

Post pandemic, the usage of internet for education has undoubtedly revolutionised the landscape of the traditional education sector. Communication between teachers and students used to be linear. However, the internet has added a new level of interactivity to this relationship. Using the internet allows for interactive communication irrespective of time and distance constraints. The process is made more seamless through various social apps or digital platforms

A tech-tonic shift

Gazal, 31, Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

The teaching and learning processes have changed tremendously due to change in the society and technology. Technology has taken over in a big way in the teaching-learning processes and the access to information and knowledge has further boosted the scope of gathering quick information and knowledge.

The guru-shishya culture is still the backbone of our education policy, which emphasises on ethics and moral values, besides inculcating the required skills to meet the present era challenges, to live with dignity, and earn a decent livelihood. I am of the considered opinion that only an educated society can grow.

An exchange of knowledge

Ishyani Katoch, 25, Assistant Professor in English, DAV College, Chandigarh

I took to teaching for the love of the profession. As luck would have it, I cleared the NET soon after completing my post graduation and landed a job with DAV College, Sector 10. People keep asking me if my work is full of challenges and I have to say none. My age is an advantage because I can relate to students. Also, nowadays students seek a friend in their teacher unlike in the past. My sole challenge is lack of time, for I am also pursuing a PhD.

As for teaching, it’s not the profession for you if you are looking for quick money. But it’s very satisfying. There is nothing like sharing knowledge. Also, it’s a two-way street, for I also learn a lot from my students.

It’s a new world

Malvika Singh, 31, Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh

As a voracious reader throughout my childhood and adolescence, not only was I inclined towards the world of academics and literature, but I was also keen on sharing the joys of reading with imaginative young minds. Fresh out of the university, a novice, a sponge in my own being, absorbing everything the academic world had to offer, I took to teaching. This opportunity also made me feel a little vulnerable because I had to admit that I wasn’t done growing yet, and that I am still figuring things out this far into my career.

The centuries old tradition of gurukul envisaged complete transformation of the ‘shishya’ by the ‘guru’ but the role of the guru is changing due to the pervasive influence of modern, western, scientific methods of teaching and learning.

For someone who finished schooling in the mid 2000s, the conventionalism in education that I had adhered to until a decade ago, was fast beginning to wane in the new era of teaching and learning, where teaching philosophies were more rooted not in the textbook discourse, but in a vast realm of knowledge, experience, dialogue and critical analysis.

Throughout a teacher’s career, there will be changes, some of them anticipated, a few unprecedented. The raging pandemic made educators everywhere dive headfirst into the unknown: creating, shifting and operating entire work systems with accuracy and alacrity to mitigate any learning loss for their students.

Teachers have a unique position in society and it is essential they are clear about their own identity. Being an English educator for a decade now, I believe that students must use literature in sync with technology as a way to explore the world, analyse the socio-economic impact on writers, to learn about other races and places, and to develop informed opinions. Facilitating students to appreciate reading and use it to engage in dialogues is part of my identity.

Nurturing the individual in the student

Pabitra Mazumder, 41, Fine Art teacher, GMSSS, Dhanas, Chandigarh

I believe that all students are unique and have something special that they can bring to their own education. I always try to create an environment where they can explore themselves freely. It is my desire to create an atmosphere where students can meet their full potential. I assist my students to express themselves and accept themselves for who they are and what individual qualities they have within. My prime intention is to find their inherent individual qualities. As an art teacher, we always treat students in a friendly yet disciplined manner.

The offline mode is the traditional learning system where students and teachers have face-to-face learning. Both forms of education have their advantages and disadvantages. But as a fine arts teacher, I always prefer offline classes, as my subject is practical. It’s a tough job to teach students online. But today the online platform provides opportunities and scopes of learning, which, compared to classroom teaching, is limited.

The contents are enormous and the multimedia contents are always effective, making students interested.

Let’s get practical

Tanvi Pathania, 27, Smart Wonders School, Mohali

I have been working as an educator in Smart Wonders School, Mohali, for the last one year. I teach French language to the young learners in the age group of 9 to 12. The reason I joined the education profession is because I enjoy interacting with students. It makes me happy. Apart from that, since my college days, I have observed that teachers get tremendous respect and love from students and their parents.

But in the past two years, I have observed a drastic change in the education system. I found the true difference between traditional learning approach and hands-on learning. As a student, I still remember the days when we were scared of our teachers and would avoid asking about our doubts. But students these days are interacting with educators with confidence. If we talk about the changes that the profession requires, I feel a more practical and research-based education is the need of the hour.

All schools should have a hands-on learning approach for the young learners. They should also focus on mental and emotional growth of students which will help in the holistic development of the society. My biggest fear regarding the education system is that it is being commercialised. But our value system is so deep rooted that it will deter the educators from getting swayed by material concerns. In the future, this profession will become extremely dynamic.

(With inputs from Harkanwar Kaur and Rhythm Goyal)