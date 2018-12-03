‘For the first time in MC history, I have been able to bring Rs 132 crore from Chandigarh’

‘Do you feel you delivered on the promises that you have made to the city?

Considering the financial crisis that Municipal Corporation faced and the political crisis, which I faced, I feel I have delivered on the promises that I made to the city residents, to the best of my ability.

What will you count as your achievements during your tenure as Mayor?

When I took charge as Mayor, I found that MC was in its worst financial crisis. But undeterred by all other circumstances, I brought in reforms. One of the most important reforms was restructuring of taxes, because of which MC is today self-sustainable. For the first time in the history of the corporation, I have been able to bring Rs 132 crore from the UT Administration, which includes Rs 50 crore for roads, Rs 26 crore for illuminating dark spots, Rs 24 crore for village development, Rs 12 crore for 66 kv substation for water pumping at waterworks in Sector 39, Rs 21 crore for upgradation of STP and several other works.

Before taking over as Mayor, you had been very critical of the sanitation company which cleans city roads in southern areas. But you did not take any action when you could have. Why?

In fact, the MOU was signed in the past and officers had to work within the legal ambit of it. But I tried my level best to strengthen the sanitation system in the city.

You had assured city residents of getting additional water by April 30 but the project is still hanging fire?

I put in my best efforts and got the work expedited. I along with the Administrator, Adviser and Commissioner personally visited and reviewed the work, thrice on the site. Certain work is pending at the end of Punjab government, hence the delay. Continuous monitoring is being done. I have even deputed an SE-rank officer to work on this project. Chandigarh will surely get additional water by December 30.

You assured city residents that parking rates would be rolled back. But it was not done?

My intentions to reduce the parking rates were pure and clear. I tried my level best. Rather, I got the rates rolled back and got it passed in the finance panel that MC’s 450 employees will manage the parking lots. The possession was taken over. But the company approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the MC’s decision was stayed.

You faced tough opposition from your own party councillors?

Unfortunately, some of my party councillors were opposing me right from the beginning, for their vested interests. But with the blessings of my national president Amit Shah, MP Kirron Kher and former MP Satya Pal Jain, national vice-president Prabhat Jha, general secretary (organisation) Dinesh Kumar and my fellow councillors and residents who stood by me throughout the year, I was able to foil their [detractors] efforts and give my best to the corporation.