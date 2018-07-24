For students attending London event, SFJ offers to reimburse airfare

Students to be reimbursed if they boycott Air India flight. (Representational Image) Students to be reimbursed if they boycott Air India flight. (Representational Image)

US-based Sikhs for Justice on Monday announced that it would reimburse the airfare of students from Punjab who visit London for the proposed ‘Referendum 2020’ event at Trafalgar Square on August 12, provided they boycot Air India for their travel.

SFJ had earlier announced that it will give sponsorship letters to students from Punjab to attend the pro-Khalistan event. “SFJ has now announced to reimburse the airfare of the students with the condition that they must boycott Air India and fly with any other airline,” said SFJ legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a statement Monday.

The statement added that students claiming reimbursement should get in touch with UK based pro-Khalistani activist Paramjit Singh Pamma, whom India had unsuccessfully tried to extradite from Portugal in 2016. Pannun told The Indian Express over phone that “more than 5,000 students had applied on the sponsorship letters issued by SFJ” for the London event. Sleuths of Punjab Intelligence Wing, however, say that SFJ campaign was “more a social media thing where it tagged a number of journalists in its bid to create a wave.”

SFJ will hold the ‘London Declaration’ on August 12 in Trafalgar Square, London, in pursuance of what it calls

“self-determination for the people of Indian governed Punjab”.

