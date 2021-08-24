For storing crops, Haryana to build godowns with 31.10 lakh tonne capacity

Godowns and steel silos, with a capacity of 31.10 lakh metric tonnes, will be built in Haryana for storing crops procured by various agencies in the next four years, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed the Vidhan Sabha Tuesday — the third and the concluding day of the monsoon session.

Chautala was replying to a question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary who had asked “if it was a fact that grains purchased by the FCI and state agencies in Haryana are kept for months in the sheds or open fads (plinth) at the grain markets”.

Chautala said that the state government has decided to build new godowns and steel silos to increase the covered capacity for procurement agencies in a phased manner. State procurement agencies, Food and Supplies Department, HAFED, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India procure grains for the central pool, he said, adding these agencies have about 90.74 lakh metric tonnes of covered storage capacity. “About 70 to 80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 55 to 65 lakh metric tonnes of paddy are procured by the agencies every year. Apart from this, bajra and maize are also procured. During Rabi season 2021-22, 84.93 lakh metric tonnes of wheat was procured by FCI and other procurement agencies. Out of this stock, 14.64 lakh metric tonnes has been lifted from the state till July 31, 2021. Some food grains have been kept in the mandi shed due to lack of storage capacity. State government is in the process of converting 31.10 lakh metric tonnes of ‘covered and polyth’ capacity into godowns and steel silos,” he added.

The Deputy CM said that construction work of a 16,632-metric tonne capacity godown has been completed in Hisar. Apart from this, godowns of 4.41 lakh MT of HAFED and 2.4 lakh MT of Haryana State Warehousing Corporation are also under construction. “About 45 acres of land in Rohtak, Kaithal, Hisar and Karnal districts are being transferred to Food and Supplies Department for making godowns with a storage capacity of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes each,” he added.

Norms relaxed for private schools

Replying to another question pertaining to schools raised by Congress MLA Renu Bala during Question Hour, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said, “Guidelines have been relaxed to provide permanent recognition to private schools. School heads can now apply online for recognition. Many exemptions have also been given for giving temporary recognition to private schools that do not fulfill the criteria. Availability of land is a major problem for them. Considering this problem, the government has reduced the area requirement for primary school from 500 square meters to minimum 250 square meters. Similarly, for middle school it has been reduced from 800 sqm to minimum 500 sqm, for high schools from 2000 sqm to minimum 1200 sqm and for senior secondary school from 3000 sqm to minimum 1800 sqm. The area requirement for Arts, Commerce and Science faculties has been reduced from 4000 sqm to 2000 sqm,” Kanwar Pal said.

The minister said the Department of Elementary Education gives permission to open schools from Classes 1 to 8, following which the schools apply for permanent recognition under the Right to Education Act, 2009. The permanent recognition has to be obtained within a period of two years from the date of grant of permission.

Railway crossings

Responding to a question pertaining to railway crossings, Chautala said, “We want make the entire state free from railway crossings. There is a proposal to build a railway overbridge on the Chhuchhakwas– Matanhail – Bahu-Karoli road crossing in Jharli village of Jhajjar district. The work has been sanctioned in the Pink Book of Railways for the year 2018-19 and GAD has been approved. For the construction of the bridge, administrative approval of Rs. 43.64 crore has been given. Apart from this, some arrangements will also be made on alternate roads so that there is no problem of traffic congestion”.

Rs 4,430 crore for Old Age Samman Allowance

Haryana’s Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, OP Yadav said, “A budget provision of Rs 4,430 crore has been made during the financial year 2021-22 for the Old Age Samman Allowance while Rs 3,241 crore has been earmarked for other social security pension schemes”.

Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar road to be four-lane

Chautala informed the road from Kurukshetra to Yamunanagar will be converted to four-lane before 2023. Responding to a question, he said, “The total length of the road from Kurukshetra to Yamunanagar is 41.15 km, out of which 20 km falls in Yamunanagar and 21.15 km falls in Kurukshetra. Out of the above mentioned road falling in Yamunanagar, 4.18 km is already four-lane, similarly 7.85 km of the road falling in Kurukshetra is four-lane. The remaining 29.12 km of the road is proposed to be made four-lane under hybrid-annuity mode. Detailed project report will be ready in 6 months for four-laning of this road and it will be constructed before the year 2023”.