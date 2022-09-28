scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

For ‘speaking against govt’: Haryana police slaps, then drops sedition charge on teacher

Suresh Dravid, a primary school teacher, was booked for sedition 15 days after he allegedly gave a speech in front of the residence of Minister Kamlesh Dhanda on September 8.

Teacher bodies in Haryana planned an agitation in front of mini-secretariat in Kaithal on Wednesday followed by a 5-day dharna. (Representational/File)

A row has erupted in Haryana with a group of teachers alleging that one of them was booked for sedition “for speaking against the government” during a protest in front of a minister’s residence in Kaithal earlier this week. The teachers claimed that the police dropped the charge on Tuesday, a day before their scheduled protest over the issue. The Haryana Police, however, said the sedition charge was dropped just a day after registration of the FIR on September 23.

However, the Kaithal police, in the evening, issued a press note saying “it was wrongly propagated the JBT teacher has been booked under sedition charges”.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 01:49:24 am
