For ‘removal of horticultural waste’: Chandigarh MC wants to hire tractor trolleys for Rs 1.02 crore, Oppn raises eyebrows

An agenda will be placed before the General House of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh for consideration Tuesday.

AFTER PURCHASING twin bin hopper tippers, the Chandigarh civic body now wants to hire tractor trolleys, that too on a daily basis, for a whopping Rs 1.02 crore. The civic body is hiring them under the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’ for “removal of horticulture waste”.

“It is submitted that the project of segregated door to door garbage collection has been started from Sector 1 to 30. The matter for lifting of horticulture waste has been discussed in various meetings. Chander Mohan, Harpreet Singh, Vijay Kumar, Gurmeet Singh and Rakesh Kumar requested that they are required 30 extra tractor trolleys for the smooth removal/transportation of horticulture waste/MSW from city to dumping ground,” it was said in the agenda.

Officials said the cost would be Rs 6,000 for a tractor trolley per day.

“Keeping in view the request of chief sanitary inspectors, it is proposed that 30 extra tractor trolleys may be hired from both the firms (15 from M/s Malwa Engineering Works and 15 M/s Capital Security Services) initially for two months upto March 31, 2021, as per the point no.6 of the terms and conditions of work allotted vide memo dated 27.10.2020.”

It was said that the payment will be made at Rs 5,999 (including taxes) per tractor trolley per day for three trips and the estimated cost comes upto Rs 5999 x 30 x 57 = Rs 1,02,58,290 for two months, that is upto March 31.

At present, 10 tractor trolleys have been hired — five from M/s Malwa Engineering Works and five from M/s Capital Security Services — at Rs 5,999 per tractor trolley per day dated 27.10.2020.

Congress councillor and Leader of Opposition Devinder Singh Babla said that an inquiry should be conducted in this matter.

“Chandigarh is not that big city that you have to pay Rs 6,000 to one tractor trolley daily on rental basis. Already municipal corporation has many vehicles and this kind of lifting work.

Two chain dozers also being hired for Rs 33.17 lakh

The civic body is also planning to hire two chain dozers for the “upkeep of dumping ground”.

An agenda for the extension of hiring two chain dozers was placed before the General House at its 292nd meeting for maintenance and upkeep of dumping ground.

The General House considered and resolved and extended the contract of existing contractor that is M/s Ajit Singh and Sons for further two months upto March 31, 2021, and asked to put the comparison between hiring and purchase in next meeting of General House.”

Accordingly, comparison between hiring and purchase was prepared and now it will be placed before the General House.

“As per the comparison, it is clear that the hiring of chain dozers is on the lowest side. The services of two chain dozers are still required for the maintenance and upkeep of dumping ground. The contract of the firm is going to be expire on 31.03.2021. An agenda is placed before the General House for consideration and taking the decision either to extend the contract of existing contractor for next seven months upto 31.10.2021 on the basis of comparison or office may purchase two chain dozers,” it was said.

It was also said, “If the decision is to be taken for hiring, the tentative cost of hiring of two chain dozers comes to Rs. 33,17,856 at Rs 969 per chain dozer per hour) for seven months and also allow to float the e-tender before the expiry of the present contract as the said services are not available of GeM.”