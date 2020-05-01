For photo op, Chandigarh PGI attendants pulled out of quarantine, garlanded

At least five leaders were identified in the photograph circulated. At least five leaders were identified in the photograph circulated.

The urge to pose for pictures while conducting charitable work seems to be catching on as fast as the pandemic. So much so that union leaders of the Chandigarh chapter of Indian Labour Union decided to pull PGIMER sanitation attendants (SAs) and hospital attendants (HAs) out of quarantine to click photographs while garlanding them for their work.

The HAs and SAs have been quarantined at the Red Cross and Infosys Sarais at PGIMER for 14 days after COVID-19 duty. The HAs and SAs working in non-COVID wards too can seek quarantine facility there if they do not have adequate space at home to isolate themselves.

“I got to know this morning about what happened yesterday. It is absolutely ridiculous — exposing so many people to the disease and pulling workers out of quarantine. We have sent people to identify all involved and we will take adequate action accordingly,” said the Chief Security Officer at PGI. The union leaders also garlanded police officers present outside the quarantine facility.

