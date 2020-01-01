For patients living on PGIMER campus for years, New Year brings no new hope

Apart from the beds and blankets provided at the gurudwara, PGIMER has its primary rest house or sarai operated in association with Rotary Club, which accommodates about 226 people. Apart from the beds and blankets provided at the gurudwara, PGIMER has its primary rest house or sarai operated in association with Rotary Club, which accommodates about 226 people.

“What do we care about the new year? This year or that year, our life has been the same since my wife was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. I have no new expectations from life,” says Narender Sharma from Delhi, sitting amidst a spread of vernacular newspapers on a threadbare carpet at the gurudwara inside Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI). Sharma’s wife is receiving treatment at the hospital since the past two years.

For most people, New Year’s eve is something to look forward to, a night of revelry evoking hope of new beginnings.

However, for the long-suffering patients and their families receiving treatment at PGI, time seems to stand still and hope is hard to come by. “Everyday is the same, you go from one place to another, getting tests done and waiting for doctors to tell us the status of our health. It is the same schedule everyday,” says Sukhvinder Kaur, who has travelled from her village in Bathinda to get her paraplegic son treated at PGI.

The PGI gurudwara, which operates under the aegis of Gurudwara Anandpur Sahib, houses patients seeking treatment at PGIMER who do not have the economic means to get accommodation outside the hospital. “Here everything is free, including accommodation. There’s also free langar. Sometimes we are able to assist the patients with a few medications. It Is all run on donations,” says Ajit Singh, the Head Granthi at the gurudwara.

The gurudwara provides accommodations to patients and their families in a building located next to it, which is a double-storeyed building comprising two long dormitories full of bunk beds. “We have another dormitory for children and its occupancy keeps increasing. At least 300 new patients were admitted last month. We keep a copy of all the patient’s documents,” says Singh, pulling out a thick folder full of photo-copies of patients’ prescriptions.

Apart from the beds and blankets provided at the gurudwara, PGIMER has its primary rest house or sarai operated in association with Rotary Club, which accommodates about 226 people. Two beds in the regular dormitory of this sarai costs Rs 25 per day, while two beds in the deluxe room costs Rs 50 per day. There are four other sarai’s set up by various organisations on the campus. The Red Cross Sarai, which is the newest, has 300 beds.

The sarais often operate at maximum capacity and have a waiting list for a large number of new patients hoping to secure a bed there. The most destitute patients, however, are forced to spend their days on the PGIMER grounds, sleeping in the open, even in winters.

Back at the gurudwara, Lalkesh Bansal, a middle-aged woman with bone tuberculosis which has spread to her knees, has been receiving treatment at the hospital since the last five years. “We come here intermittently, we were told that I will have to get my knees operated, but we have not been able to collect the money to pay for the surgery’s expenses which will be around Rs 4 lakh,” says Lalkesh, who hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Her husband, SK Bansal, who takes care of her at the gurudwara’ rest house, runs a small shop at their village. “I have an annual income of Rs 46,000. We can not afford the regular commute between the village and here, so we will be staying,” he says.

“You ask us whether we will go back for New Year, when we have not moved outside the hospital campus in last few months,” says Sukhvinder Kaur, whose son is paraplegic. “What does the new year mean to us, when we cannot even differentiate between day and night?” asks Kaur.

