For Panchkula, AAP promises Delhi model of free water, free power

Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday released its manifesto for Panchkula constituency for the Haryana Assembly elections. Releasing the manifesto, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said, “The works that will be carried out in Panchkula will be on a par with the ones carried out in New Delhi including free electricity upto 200 units to each meter and free water consumption upto 20,000 litres”.

Sushil said that the AAP has provided 24-hour electricity in New Delhi at the cheapest rates in the whole country.

“If the government is honest, it gives rise to a ray of hope in people’s hearts that true development is coming. If the AAP government can make improvements to the Delhi’s government institutions then the others can do it if they want to,” he said during a press conference.

The focus of the manifesto, which is divided into eight parts, is on electricity, water and improvement in the education and the health sectors in the city. The manifesto is further divided into sub-parts including water and electricity, education, health, regularisation of colonies, security, army men & farmers, employment and village development.

“We have faith that Yogeshwar Sharma (AAP candidate for Panchkula) will win the seat for the party and work for the overall development of the city,” Sushil added.

During the press conference, Sushil also slammed the BJP government for allegedly indulging in “casteism in the state” and fighting the state and local polls on national issues.

“BJP in it’s tenure has divided Haryana into several parts, based on their castes. The party and (Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar are asking for votes on national issues including Article 370 and triple talaq because he has done nothing for Haryana. The people of Haryana still go to PGI or run to Delhi in case of health issues. He could not even give the state a good hospital. Haryana is in tatters because of him.”

Slamming the Khattar government over the unemployment in the state, Sushil said, “How can a company like Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) shut down and another one like Maruti, shift half of itself to another state and the rest keep closed three days a week? Moveover, not a single company has set its foot in the state since Khattar’s regime. We will focus on improving the employment conditions and work on getting MNCs to Panchkula’s IT park.”