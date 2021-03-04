‘For once, I am happy that I am older… we’re protected, our loved ones are protected now’

Senior Advocate Manohar Lal Sarin, Niti Sarin: I opted for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine this week and got the jab on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. While elders in our family, including my mother-in-law Kanta Saroop Kishen, did not go for the vaccination, my wife Niti and I got it done.

While the elders said they will wait, we were waiting for getting vaccinated and we were surprised that our turn came so quickly after the vaccine was approved for use in January.

For once, I am happy that I am older. While there were many contrasting views about the vaccine’s safety, I believe that when the world’s best doctors are saying it is safe and the frontline workers in our country are getting it, what is wrong in getting ourselves vaccinated? Though it does not give us total freedom, it gives us mental satisfaction that we are protected and our loved ones are protected.



I have been getting calls from friends and SJOBA members about my experience and I have been advising them to go for the vaccine. It was a smooth process at the Mohali hospital, where some of our friends had got vaccinated on March 1. My brother Ranjit Lal Sarin and his family got themselves vaccinated in Delhi and other family members will also opt for it in the coming days.

Neelam Mansingh, Theatre Director: I am ambivalent about the vaccine, but will definitely get the shot soon.

Col S K Randev (Retd): My wife and I have been waiting for this moment. Notwithstanding the negative posts by some, our children who live abroad, have been motivating us to go for the COVID vaccination. The whole world has reposed faith in our scientists. After successful implementation of the first phase wherein all corona warriors were vaccinated, it was opened for senior citizens from March 1 onwards. Out of all the government and private centres earmarked, we picked up GMCH-32. It was mentioned that we will be registered at the site. We were expecting long queues and running around the full day. It turned out to be an exhilarating experience. Right from the time we parked our car, everyone was really helpful and courteous. We just had to show our Aadhaar card and in a jiffy the OTP was received on our mobile and we were registered for the vaccination. We were administered it in the next few minutes. We were kept under observation for half an hour. The information about the second dose was very nicely explained by the sister here. The whole process just took a little over an hour.

S D Sharma, Architect: The vaccine is essential for one’s own safety and also for the larger community. It is in our own interest that we opt for it at the earliest and not let this tough disease take another toll on us and our society. I will register for the vaccine this week, and I believe that we are very fortunate to get a vaccine in just a year, so we all must make the most of it.

Balvinder, Painter: I see no reason why we should not opt for the vaccination. It is tried, tested and for our safety and as we have seen, there have been no side effects, and even if there are mild ones, I have no issues. I urge everyone to go for the vaccine, and not believe in rumours. Vaccine is the only tool that will prevent the spread of this disease, which has caused so much loss to millions of people across the globe. I have undergone a bypass surgery recently and will register for the vaccine next week.

Atamjit, Playwright and Theatre Director: For all those people who feel apprehensive about the COVID-19 vaccine, I have many valid and scientific reasons to assure them of its safety. My wife and I are going to an eye hospital for our treatment, and it will be one of the sites of vaccination. I have told the doctor that I will be the first person to receive the vaccine here. I urge everyone to register for it at the earliest and believe in science and trust our scientists. The vaccine is the best possible and most effective method to check the spread of infection. When we are going for all other vaccines, then why not for this?

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO): Only five states and UTs have higher Covid Active Ratio than the national average of 1.5% . Chandigarh is among these at the fifth position with 2% active ratio. As RWAs, we are encouraging eligible residents to take jabs. Today, we have also requested all the nine empanelled local private vaccination centres to come up with vaccination plans at our doorstep.