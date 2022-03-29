For non-payment of dues, CHB initiates cancellation of allotments, eviction

The Chandigarh Housing Board on Monday said that process for cancellation of allotment of those units which have failed to clear their dues despite repeated opportunities has been initiated.

The board stated that special efforts were being made to recover pending dues. A list of the dues was uploaded on the website as well. Online payment facility was introduced and introduction of payment facility at all the Sampark Centers was done.

“Still it was observed that more than Rs 50 crore were yet to be recovered from the allottees. In view of this, the Chandigarh Housing Board is left with no alternative but to initiate the process for cancellation of allotment of those units which have failed to clear their dues despite repeated opportunities. Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the appellate authority allows its restoration then the allottee is required to pay all the pending dues, interest and revival charges also,” CHB said.

During first week of March 2022, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. During the month of March, about Rs 8 crore have been deposited and a huge amount is yet to be recovered.

“It is mentioned that 115 allotments were cancelled during the month of November 2019 but further action for getting the flats vacated/sealed could not be taken due to Covid-related issues. Most of these allottees have not yet cleared dues and now actions have been initiated for eviction/sealing of these flats, after following the due process. All the allottees are again requested to clear their pending dues by 31.03.2022 positively to avoid penalty interest and cancellation of their units. The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Center or through online mode by visiting website of the CHB, i.e. http://www.chbonline.in,” said a statement released by Chandigarh Housing Board.

It was also said that in case the allottee has already paid some of the amount then he/she may deposit the dues, after deducting the payments they have already made, and for the balance may submit an application with photocopy of payment proof for reconciliation.

After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues lists will be rectified with the corresponding payments.

In such cases, interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid, it was said.