For Municipal Corporation polls, Chandigarh election wing wants taxis for 80 lakh, floats tender

For the next Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, the election wing of UT wants to hire taxis on day-to-day basis for Rs 80 lakh.

The civic polls are scheduled to be held later this year. The code of conduct is likely to be in place in November this year.

A tender has been floated for the taxis. Taxi cars that are being required for the purpose include Toyota Etios (AC/Non-AC), Swift Dzire(AC/Non-AC), Honda Amaze (AC/Non- AC), Ertiga (AC/Non-AC), Marazzo (AC), Innova (AC) & Honda City(AC) etc. “Electronic tenders are hereby invited by the State Election Commission, UT, Chandigarh from the reputed Firms/Companies/Agencies/Proprietors for providing vehicles (taxi cars) of following descriptions on hire on day-to- day requirement basis for use during General Election of Councillors of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh to be held in the month of December, 2021,” it was said.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections take place every five years. It was in 2016 when the elections had last taken place. This time, the number of wards are going to increase because of the additional 13 villages that have come under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.

It was stated in the tender that the hard copy of earnest money (in original) should be submitted in the office of State Election Commission, UT, Chandigarh (situated in MC New Deluxe Building, First Floor, Sector 17-E, Chandigarh) within the stipulated date and time as prescribed in tender for amounting to Rs 5,00,000 pledged in the shape of FDR in favour of State Election Commissioner, UT, Chandigarh, valid for 180 days along with all other documents as prescribed in tender document.

It was stated that it will be imperative on each bidder to fully acquaint with all the local conditions and factors, which would have any effect on the performance of the contract.