For last 20 yrs,PGI man runs free mental clinic in city,treats 30,000

Free and dignified medical treatment for poor patients is Dr Narendra Wigs dream. Wig,who has been running a free mental health clinic in the city for the past 20 years,has treated over 30,000 patients with mental health problems.

Dr N N Wig,who founded PGIs psychiatry department in 1963,has served at AIIMS and WHO besides dedicating his entire life towards creating awareness among people towards mental illness.

Even after his retirement,the doctor continues to be active in clinical service,teaching and voluntary social service activities. Also,he is closely associated with the work of Servants of the People Society,Lajpat Rai Bhawan,where he conducts a free mental health clinic twice a week and organises regular lectures and discussions on mental health for the general public.

After retirement,I wanted to create a place where poor persons are treated with dignity. He does not have to pay a fee and need not stand in long queues to spend two minutes with a doctor. He should be treated with dignity and given enough time, said Dr N N Wig.

I wanted that my services should not be confined only to those who can pay,but should be available to all sections of society. Throughout my life,whether I was in PGI,AIIMS or WHO I served people from all sections of society, he added.

Since the last 20 years,I come here every Tuesday and Thursday. Over the years I have probably seen over 30,000 people with all kind of psychiatric disorders varying from serious illnesses like Psychosis to common mental disorders like anxiety,depression,worries and phobias. People come up with large number of adjustment problems,marital problems and relationship problems, he said.

He said that he did similar work in PGI,the only difference being that in PGI he 10-15 doctors supporting him where as here he has to do everything himself.

Talking about awareness in the society,Dr Wig said,The community should be aware about such services. About 25 per cent of the population suffers from mental health problems of various kinds. But it is neglected and there is lot of prejudice attached.

The doctor added,I have strong conviction that the benefit of modern psychiatry must reach all sections of society,rich and poor; men and women; urban and rural.

