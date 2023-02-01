For IG Aulakh, SSP Ghuman, promotions on day of retirement

The Punjab government Tuesday promoted eight Inspector General rank officers, including one on the last day of his service, as Additional Directors General of Police (ADGP).

All the promotes are from 1997-batch IPS officers. They include Jatinder Singh Aulakh who retired Tuesday.

As IG, Aulakh was heading the intelligence wing of Punjab Police and looking after the work of ADGP (Intelligence).

In another order, the government promoted two SSP-rank officers — Opinderjit Singh Ghuman and H S Bhullar — in the rank of DIG. Incidentally, Ghuman too got promotion on his retirement day.

The other officers promoted in the rank of ADGP are Pavan Kumar Rai (on central deputation), Naunihal Singh, Arun Pal Singh, Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Mohnish Chawla, Surinderpal Singh Parmar.

As per the official orders of the Punjab Home department, the promotion of Dhillon, Chawla, Parmar and Aulakh would be subject to review of select list/re-determination of seniority/re-assignment of year of allotment of IPS officer by MHA, if any.

The order added that actual financial benefits to these four officers relating to rank of ADGP would accrue only after review of the select list/re-determination of seniority/re-assignment of year of allotment.

Advertisement

In another order, two DIG rank Punjab cadre IPS officers of 2004 batch Baljot Singh Rathore and Gurpreet Singh Bhullar were promoted in the rank of IG.

The order of their promotion read that Bhullar was “being promoted subject to the condition that he will complete MCTP (Mid Career Training Programme) Phase-IV within one year and the actual financial benefits would accrue only after the completion of the MCTP Phase-IV”.