For fourth time in two weeks, single-day cases cross 3k-mark

Health workers take swab samples of people at the government dispensary in Patiala. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/File)

Fifty-six more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as state added another 3,119 cases, pushing the death tally to 7,334 and the state’s infection count to 2,63,090. The number of active cases also rose from 25,855 to 26,389.

This is the fourth time in past two weeks that the daily case count in Punjab crossed 3,000-mark. Earlier, 3,019 and 3,187 fresh cases were recorded on April 4 and April 1, respectively. Prior to that, the Punjab had recorded 3,176 cases on March 26, the first time that the 24-hour infection tally had ever crossed the 3,000-mark.

Among the deaths, 12 were reported from Hoshiarpur, eight in Jalandhar, seven in Amritsar and six in Patiala, four in Ludhiana, three each in Sangrur and Kapurthala, two each in Barnala, Bathinda, Ferozepur, SAS Nagar and Tarn Taran and one each in Fazilka, Faridkot and Gurdaspur.

Mohali on Thursday recorded the maximum 456 cases, followed by 425 in Ludhiana, 419 in Jalandhar, 354 in Patiala and 317 in Amritsar.

A total of 2,480 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,29,367, the bulletin said.

There are 24 critical patients who are on ventilator while 386 are on oxygen support. A total of 62,35,386 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.