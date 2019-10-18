For failing to provide suitable groom, suggesting ‘mangliks’, matrimonial firm fined Rs 62K

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum has directed a matrimonial service provider to pay Rs 62,000 to a Mohali family, for being unable to find suitable groom for their daughter and instead providing matches that included men who were ‘manglik’.

Surinder Pal Singh Chahal of Mohali said he and his wife Narinder Kaur were looking for a groom for their daughter Noreen in 2017 when the firm ‘Wedding Wish’ approached them. Noreen entered into an agreement with the firm on September 26, 2017, after paying Rs 50,000 as a ‘royal member’. Chahal said they had specifically told the firm that the groom must be a “Jatt” living within the Tricity and a doctor since Noreen is a government doctor (MO) in the Haryana Civil Medical Services. The firm assured them that within a period of 9 months from the date of signing of agreement, they would upload 18 profiles suitable for their daughter.

Chahal alleged that the profiles of the men provided by the firm were “totally different” as “not even a single profile met with their requirements”, and the list contained names of prospective grooms who were either ‘mangalik’ or not doctors, or living far from the Tricity.

Chahal further said that they even granted the firm the liberty of providing profiles of bridegrooms within the radius of 60 km from Chandigarh but even then, they “intentionally failed” to provide a proper match for Noreen. Chahal’s family thus terminated the agreement with the firm, and sent them a legal notice on October 22, 2018, seeking a refund of Rs 50,000 with interest, but when the firm did not reply to the same, they filed a case with the Consumer Forum of Chandigarh on December 6, 2018.

The Wedding Wish in reply submitted that they had provided profiles in pursuance to the service agreement and did not give any assurance to the clients or any specific time limit as their job is “only to upload matching profiles in the accounts of clients as per the preferences given in the registration form, while every effort is being made by them to provide suitable matches for the clients and for it they also provided additional profiles to the clients, that too without any extra charges”.

The forum after hearing the arguments held that the profiles provided by the matrimonial firm were not as per the requirements of the complainants, due to which not even a single meeting could be arranged.

“…All these absurd profiles were nothing but a waste for the complainants. All this has not only wasted the precious time of the complainants but also caused them gross mental agony and physical harassment. The opposite parties (Wedding Wish Pvt Ltd) have miserably failed in their professional services by not providing a suitable match for the complainant No.3 (Noreen Chahal) which leads to inordinate delay in fixation of marriage…,” read the judgment released October 16.

The forum thus directed the Wedding Wish to refund Rs 50,000 to the complainants with interest at 9 per cent per annum from September 26, 2017 till its realisation, and to pay Rs 7,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation to the complainants.