For dying father, daughter ties knot two days before scheduled date

On May 22, as Manpreet Kaur was getting married, her father lay in an ICU bed, with a smile on his face. The preparations for the event had been year-long and hectic, and although the actual event had to be preponed by a couple of days, Manpreet’s father Jaspal Singh was content that his only daughter was finally getting married.

Less than 24 hours after the wedding, Jaspal, 63, a resident of Sector 27 of Chandigarh, had breathed his last.

Jaspal’s son Inderpreet said that his father, the lone bread earner of the house, was a kidney patient who was on dialysis. On May 4 this year, he had tested positive for Covid. As he had fever, Jaspal was rushed to Max hospital where he was treated for Covid and pneumonia. After five days, the hospital had discharged him saying that he was doing better. But Jaspal’s situation again worsened on May 15 and he had to be admitted again to the ICU of the same hospital.

“Seeing that father’s condition worsening, we decided to prepone the wedding on May 22. Though dad couldn’t join, but we showed him the pictures on our phone. My sister also met him after the wedding in the ICU. The next night, on May 23, he passed away,” Inderpreet said.

It has been around five days, but Manpreet is yet to come out the shock of her dad’s death.

“Since the last one year, my father was very excited that his only daughter was getting married. He saved every penny that he could, so that he could give me a memorable wedding. From buying jewellery to dresses, to deciding concepts, menus, and themes, he personally looked into every aspect of the preparations. But who knew that the happiest day and the saddest day of my life will come together. He was eagerly waiting for this day, like any father would,” Manpreet said.

While in the ICU too, Jaspal never lost faith and always believed that he will be better in two days.

“My dad was an epitome of strength. He was a CKD patient but never showed any pain or complained. He was the most positive person in my life no matter what the circumstances were. Even when he was in the ICU, he had a smile on his face, and joked with the doctors and nurses. He made us promise that no one will cry if something happened to him. The day before he was put on life support as well, he had such a huge smile when he saw my fiancé(now husband) and I together. The memories of those few minutes, have helped me get through these last few days. He was a warrior and I miss him every single minute,” Manpreet added.

The family had got a slight ray of hope when Jaspal was discharged from hospital briefly. However, he never felt completely fine even when he was home.

“They said he requires an ICU and there were no ICU beds available . But somehow I arranged one in Max hospital itself. We kept in touch with dad over call and he said he was being given a lot of kaadha…I mean too much liquid wasn’t good for him because he was a kidney patient. Then the hospital told me that his oxygen level was dropping. I don’t know how this happened as he was okay when we took him to the hospital. In fact, he had walked up to the ICU all by himself,” Inderpreet said. Inderpreet’s elder brother, who lives in Canada, couldn’t come back to see his father for one last time because of the travel ban.

And after Jaspal passed away, the family was handed a bill of Rs 4.40 lakh by the hospital, with the family having spent an additional Rs 1 lakh during his previous five-day stay.